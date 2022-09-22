Johnny Depp Is Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich Who Represented Him In UK Trial: Report

Johnny Depp dating his lawyer friend Joelle Rich

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is dating one of his attorneys who represented him in his UK libel trial against the Sun. According to a report in Page Six, that lawyer is London-based Joelle Rich. The report further said that the lawyer is married but separated, and her divorce may not be finalised yet.

Quoting a source, the outlet further said that Johnny Depp's and Joelle Rich's “chemistry is off the charts,” adding, “It's serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Ms Rich was not part of the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard but she was present in the courtroom to show her support for the actor, said a report by US weekly.

The report said that the duo used to discreetly meet in the hotels during the early stages of their romance. “There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal.”

Earlier, Mr Depp and his attorney, Camille Vasquez (she was one of Mr Depp's lead attorneys during his six-week defamation trial against Amber Heard) sparked dating rumours. However, Ms Vasquez denied these rumours. She said she cares deeply about her clients. "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny - who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now - that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."

Speaking to People, Ms Vasquez revealed that she has a boyfriend and that they are very happy in their relationship. "It's unethical for a lawyer to date their client," she said, adding, "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."