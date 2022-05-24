Johnny Depp Fan Removed From Courtroom After Yelling 'This Baby Is Yours'

The woman in question later said that she was joking. (File)

Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial took a bizarre turn when an unidentified woman, carrying a child yelled, “this baby is yours” at the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

According to The Independent, the ongoing trial resumed on Monday. Just as the court took a short break, a spectator stood up and declared that Mr Depp was the father of her baby. “Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected,” the woman exclaimed as she stood up with the baby. She then held up the kid and claimed that the Hollywood actor was the father as a deputy approached her.

The woman was promptly removed from the courtroom and her wristband that allowed her access to the trial was clipped off. The outburst caused a bit of commotion that had to be calmed down. Mr Depp, on the other hand, turned to the woman and simply smiled and waved at her.

Ladbible reported that the woman in question later said that she was joking. She revealed that she came up with the idea with her husband. The pair thought it was a joke and thought it would be funny.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time spectators interrupted the proceedings. A while back, a man broke into uncontrollable laughter inside the courtroom. He was caught on camera giggling with his head in his hands as he sat in the gallery watching the testimony. Several other spectators were also spotted looking around at the man and smirking at his reaction. In the end, the unidentified man had to leave the courtroom as he was unable to regain composure.

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. On the other hand, Ms Heard is countersuing Mr Depp, accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.