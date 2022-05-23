Johnny Depp Speaks To Fans In Jack Sparrow Voice Outside Court

Johnny Depp interacted with the fans outside the court last week.

Actor Johnny Depp interacted with fans in the voice of one of his most iconic characters, Captain jack Sparrow, while leaving the court where he is fighting a legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. The fan engagement took place last week and the video is still doing the rounds on the internet.

Fans greeted Mr Depp who was being chauffeured from the court with cheers and the actor waved through the back seat of the SUV.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Captain Jack made an appearance, y'all!! Thanks JD & team ❤️❤️ Sending love and support!! pic.twitter.com/OUJkFziNes — Bekka Schultz Fontanilla (@CasablancasGrl) May 18, 2022

“We love your hair,” a fan is heard exclaiming in the video and Mr Depp obliges by shoring his ponytail.

Another fan shouted, "You'll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow," to which Depp responded in the iconic voice of the drunk character.

“He's still around somewhere. I see him now and again. He shows up now and again,” Mr Depp is heard saying in the video.

He has filed a $50 million defamation case against Ms Heard for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Though she did not name Mr Depp, the actor claims he was dropped from 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise due to the allegations.

Ms Heard too has filed a counter suit of $100 million against Mr Depp.

Both the actors have testified against each other and made serious allegations. While Ms Heard maintained that Mr Depp assaulted her, the 58-year-old actor, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Ms Heard or any other woman and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.

On Sunday, Deadline reported that Mr Depp will again take the stand against Ms heard this week.