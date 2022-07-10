Johnny Depp Donates Proceeds From NFT Sale To Charity Linked With Amber Heard

Fans praised Johnny Depp for his "never-ending kindness".

Actor Johnny Depp recently donated the proceeds from an NFT (non-fungible token) sale to a charity associated with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to a social media post, Mr Depp's Never Fear Truth NFT had raised nearly $80,000 in total donations, which was split between four organisations - Perth Children's Hospital Foundation, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, The Footprint Coalition and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Of these four, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles has ties with Ms Heard.

Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

The Aquaman star had said that her $7 million divorce settlement in 2016 would be split across two charities - the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). However, during the recent defamation trial, it was revealed that Ms Heard had failed to do so.

Naturally, after the announcement of Mr Depp's NFT sale, fans praised the Pirate of the Caribbean actor for his “never-ending kindness”.

One user wrote, “JD always fulfils his commitments, his honesty is admirable, I love him.” Another said, “And this, ladies and gentlemen, is philanthropy. And the difference between an unfulfilled pledge, and a straight donation. PS Pledges most often have a schedule for fulfilment. And a signed pledge vehicle. I'm certain these organizations are very grateful.”

A third added, “That's what an honest person does, he thinks of others and not just himself. He has a heart of gold,” while a fourth commented, “That's amazing! Donated not pledged.”

Meanwhile, after losing the defamation trial against Mr Depp, Ms Heard's attorneys asked a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge to set aside the verdict against her or order a fresh trial. Earlier this month it was reported that Ms Heard's defence team contended that the $10 million awards lacked sufficient justification. They even disputed Mr Depp's claim that the comments made by Ms Heard in an op-ed caused him to lose his part in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean'. Further, they alleged that at least one juror had not undergone the required screening by court personnel.

However, as per Court house News, in an email, Mr Depp's attorney Ben Chew dismissed Ms Heard's motion as “what we expected, just longer, no more substantive”.