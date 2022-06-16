Amber Heard Explains What She Will Tell Daughter About Suing Johnny Depp

This is the first interview of Amber Heard after the defamation case.

Amber Heard has said that she "did the right thing" by "standing up" for herself in the defamation case against ex husband Johnny Depp. In her first interview since the verdict came down in favour of Mr Depp, Ms Heard also talked about the future and whether she will tell her daughter everything about what she went through.

"How do you see your future now?" host Savannah Guthrie is heard asking Ms Heard in one of the clips. Heard is seen responding with a smile, "I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."

"One day you may want to tell your daughter about this," the host is further heard saying in the clip. "Or have to tell your daughter about everything you've gone through. What would you want to say?"

"I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing," Ms Heard said. "I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth." The second part of the interview is scheduled to air this week.

The Aquaman star had revealed last year that she secretly welcomed her first child via surrogate.

Ms Heard posted a photo on her Instagram handle in July last year, which showed her tenderly cradling her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, on her chest.

After the verdict was announced in his favour on June 1, Mr Depp had said that he kept himself motivated to pursue the trial for his children. "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," he had said while reacting to the verdict.

The jury awarded The Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in damages but Ms Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Ms Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.