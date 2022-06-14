Amber Heard Makes Edward Scissorhands Dig In Interview About Defamation Trial

Amber Heard says she wont back down from her testimony in court. (File)

Amber Heard, who recently lost a defamation case against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp, has made a bizarre Edward Scissorhands reference in her first comments about the trial in an interview on NBC's Today Show. The clips of the interview, which aired in the United States today, have been posted by the channel on Twitter.

When asked by the host what she thought about the allegations made by Mr Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez that she had been “performing” on the stand and that she lied about the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of Mr Depp, Ms Heard responded: “Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I'm the performer?”

“I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating or saying directly that I'm a terrible actress. So I'm a bit confused how I could be both,” she added.

Mr Depp played the lead character in Tim Birton's 1990 movie about Edward Scissorhands, which is one of his most iconic roles.

In the same interview, Ms Heard also accused the jurors in the trial of being duped by her ex-husband, calling him out as a “fantastic actor”. She also said that she won't back down from her testimony in court and that Mr Depp physically and psychologically abused her.

“To my dying day (I) will stand by every word of my testimony,” the Aquaman star said in the interview regarding the former couple's high-profile defamation case.

Mr Depp had sued Ms Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed titled “I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change.” The article did not mention Mr Depp by name, but his lawyers argued that it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard during their relationship.

Ms Heard countersued Mr Depp for $100 million, accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Ultimately, on June 1, a jury unanimously found that Ms Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. Ms Heard, on the other hand, was awarded $2 million in damages via a counterclaim.