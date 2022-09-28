Joe Biden's 'Where's Jackie?' Question About Dead Congresswoman Stuns Internet

President Biden in his remarks at a conference on hunger thanked a bipartisan group

US President Joe Biden at a hunger conference asked if dead congresswoman Jackie Walorski was present at the event. "Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she was going to be here," Biden said. The late Republican Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski died in a car accident.

On Wednesday, President Biden in his remarks at a conference on hunger thanked a bipartisan group of lawmakers who pushed the White House to organize the event, including Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Democratic Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern, Republican Indiana Senator Mike Braun and the late Republican Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski.

Jackie Walorski died in an August 3 car crash, Bloomberg reported. The report further said that two of her staffers were also killed in the collision, which occurred in her Indiana district. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office found that the Toyota RAV4 driven by staffer Zachery Potts was at fault in the crash.

"Jackie, where's Jackie?," Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Biden issued a statement at the time of her death, saying that he and the first lady were "shocked and saddened" by the news. Biden said that although he disagreed with Walorski on many issues "she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served."

The Indiana congresswoman introduced legislation last year along with the three other lawmakers to convene the hunger conference. Biden at the gathering laid out a plan to tackle high obesity rates and end chronic hunger by 2030.

However, on social media, several internet users found his comments disturbing. A user wrote, "This is going to come back to haunt him." Another user wrote, "He's getting worse and his handlers don't care." "We're being governed by a senile old man. God help us," the third commented.

