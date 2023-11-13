Joe Biden's Granddaughter's Guard Opens Fire During Car Break-In

The car was part of the security detail for Naomi Biden, US media reported.

The United States Secret Service said Monday that an agent --- reportedly assigned to President Joe Biden's granddaughter -- opened fire during an attempted break-in of one of its unmarked vehicles on a Washington street.

It was not immediately clear whether Naomi Biden, 29, was in the vicinity during the incident in the wealthy Georgetown area.

"On Nov. 12 around 11:58 pm..., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle," the presidential protection service agency's spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

"During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," he said, adding that the suspects fled the scene and that "there was no threat to any protectees."

