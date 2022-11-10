Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Meet For Talks In Bali: Report

Joe Biden will meet with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. (File)

US President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali on November 14, the White House announced Thursday, as tensions simmer between the two superpowers.

"The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication," as well as how to "responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

