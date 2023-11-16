"He's A Dictator": Joe Biden Shortly After Key Summit With Xi Jinping

Joe Biden was addressing a news conference when a reporter asked if he would still use the term to describe Xi.

US President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping met for a summit. AFP

Woodside (US):

US President Joe Biden said after a summit with Xi Jinping Wednesday that he still considers the Chinese president a "dictator", after he sparked fury from Beijing by making the comparison earlier this year.

"Well look he is, I mean he's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who's running a country, a Communist country, that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," Biden said at the end of a news conference when a reporter asked if he would still use the term to describe Xi.

