Biden's Remark on China's 'Real Problems' Ahead Of Meeting With Xi

The meeting with Joe Biden and Xi Jinping is aimed at repairing US-China ties

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that China had "real problems" as he prepared to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for a summit in San Francisco aimed at repairing ties.

"President Xi is another example of how reestablishing American leadership in the world is taking hold. They've got real problems," Biden told a fundraising event the day before his talks with the Chinese leader.

