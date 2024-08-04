'Stop Bulls***ting,' Biden Warned Netanyahu In Heated Phone Call: Report

Biden also reportedly criticised the timing of the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh(FILE)

US President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “stop bulls***ting me” during a tense phone conversation on Thursday.

The sharp exchange came after Mr Netanyahu informed Joe Biden that Israel was proceeding with negotiations on a hostages-for-ceasefire deal with Hamas, despite months of unfruitful talks. Biden has previously expressed suspicions that Netanyahu has been intentionally stalling for internal political reasons, Channel 12 reported.

At the end of the call, Mr Biden added a stern warning, “Don't take the president for granted.” Joe Biden also reportedly criticised the timing of the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, calling it “poorly timed.”

The US President reportedly was concerned that the operation jeopardised the potential culmination of ceasefire and hostage release negotiations, the NY Times reported. An unnamed US official indicated that Biden warned the assassination could lead to a broader regional conflict which Biden had been putting efforts to prevent.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Saturday night that said that “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not discuss what was said in closed conversations with the President of the US.”

Tensions in the Middle East have surged to a boiling point following the recent killings of senior Hezbollah leader Faud Shukr and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. Iran-backed Hezbollah retaliated by launching dozens of rockets at northern Israel on Sunday, with some breaching defenses in the Beit Hillel region.

A clip shared on X shows Israel's Iron Dome batteries firing multiple Tamir interceptors at Hezbollah rockets targeting the Jewish State.

An amazing clip from earlier tonight when Israel's Iron Dome batteries fired multiple Tamir interceptors at Hezbollah rockets targeting northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/lcbIH9shwM — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) August 4, 2024

US defense officials have arrived in Israel, bracing for potential retaliation from Iran and its allies. The Pentagon has bolstered its regional military presence in anticipation of further escalation.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the killings, which have sparked fears of a coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned of "challenging days ahead" and vowed to be "prepared for any scenario." US President Biden hopes Iran will stand down despite its threats.

Meanwhile the Indian Embassy in Beirut has advised Indian nationals against travelling to or staying in Lebanon until further notice.