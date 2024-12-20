Advertisement

Biden To Meet With Pope Francis In January On His Last Foreign Trip

Biden spoke to the Pope on Thursday to discuss efforts to advance peace around the world, the official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Rome from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12.
Washington:

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Rome from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12 and will meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a White House official said on Thursday, in a trip that will take place shortly before his presidency ends.

