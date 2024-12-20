Biden To Meet With Pope Francis In January On His Last Foreign Trip

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Rome from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12 and will meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a White House official said on Thursday, in a trip that will take place shortly before his presidency ends.

Biden spoke to the Pope on Thursday to discuss efforts to advance peace around the world, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)