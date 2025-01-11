Joe Biden To Give Farewell Address To Nation On January 15

US President Joe Biden will give a televised farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, the White House said, five days before Donald Trump returns to power.

"On Wednesday, January 15 at 8:00 pm, the President will deliver a Farewell Address to the nation from the Oval Office," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

