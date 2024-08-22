Biden Spoke To Netanyahu On Gaza Truce: White House

US President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as Gaza ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas stumble, the White House said.

The pair, joined by Vice President and White House hopeful Kamala Harris, discussed "the ceasefire and hostage release deal and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions," the White House said in a brief statement.

A readout of the call would be forthcoming, the White House added.

