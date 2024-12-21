Biden Signs Key Bill, Averting Government Shutdown Days Before Christmas

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law the bill passed by Congress to fund the government through mid-March, the White House said, averting a government shutdown days before Christmas.

After last-minute legislative wrangling amid pressure from incoming president Donald Trump, lawmakers finally passed the funding bill in the early hours of Saturday, narrowly avoiding massive halts in government services right ahead of the Christmas holiday.

