Joe Biden Says Xi Jinping Knows US Does Not Seek Conflict With China

Joe Biden said that US does not seek conflict with China.

President Joe Biden, meeting his top military advisers, said on Wednesday that the United States does not seek conflict with China and that Chinese President Xi Jinping knows this.

Biden said the United States would continue to lead ona number of issues, from Russia's aggression in Ukraine to climate change to the Indo-Pacific region.

"We do not seek conflict with them," he said of the Chinese.

