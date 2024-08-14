Biden Says Ukraine Incursion 'Real Dilemma For Putin'

Biden said that US has been in constant touch with Ukrainians amid rising tensions.

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Russia is giving President Vladimir Putin a "real dilemma," US President Joe Biden said Tuesday in his first comments on Kyiv's surprise attack.

"It's creating a real dilemma for Putin, and we've been in direct contact, constant contact, with the Ukrainians. That's all I'm going to say about it while it's active," Biden told reporters in the southern US city of New Orleans.

