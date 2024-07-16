'Clone Of Trump': Biden On Republican Vice President Pick JD Vance

"I don't see any difference," said Joe Biden on Donald Trump's newly-picked running mate JD Vance

US President Joe Biden on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's newly-picked running mate JD Vance as a "clone" of the Republican former president.

"A clone of Trump on the issues," Biden told reporters before flying to Nevada when asked about the Ohio senator. "I don't see any difference."

