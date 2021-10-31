Joe Biden Says 'New Era' Of US-European Union Cooperation After Trade Dispute

Ursula von der Leyen with Joe Biden during the G20 Summit.

US President Joe Biden said Sunday the United States and European Union were entering a "new era of transatlantic cooperation" after parties agreed to end a dispute over steel and aluminium.

"The United States and the European Union are ushering in a new era of transatlantic cooperation that's going to benefit all of our people, both now and I believe in the years to come," Biden said after meeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

