Biden Says "I Don't Know" If Election Will Be Peaceful

President Joe Biden said Friday he wasn't confident the US election in November would be peaceful, due to previous comments by Republican contender Donald Trump.

"I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful," Biden told reporters as he made the first appearance of his presidency in the White House briefing room.

"The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out when he didn't like the outcome of the election were very dangerous."

