Biden Says "I Don't Know" If Election Will Be Peaceful

"I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful," Biden told reporters as he made the first appearance of his presidency in the White House briefing room.

Biden Says "I Don't Know" If Election Will Be Peaceful
Joe Biden said he is confident election will be free and fair.
Washington:

President Joe Biden said Friday he wasn't confident the US election in November would be peaceful, due to previous comments by Republican contender Donald Trump.

"I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful," Biden told reporters as he made the first appearance of his presidency in the White House briefing room.

"The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out when he didn't like the outcome of the election were very dangerous."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Joe Biden, US Presidential Elections 2024
