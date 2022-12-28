'Knew This Was The Woman': Joe Biden Reveals He Proposed Wife Jill 5 Times

US President Joe Biden has revealed that he proposed to his wife, Jill Biden, five times before they got married in 1977.

The US president made the confession during an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” hosted by Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore.

In the clip of the interview, uploaded by CNN on Twitter, Drew Barrymore asked the president if he really professed his love for the first lady five times and “what was it that finally won her over?”

Mr Biden said, “When I went out with her the first time, I knew this was the woman. I really did”. On being asked if he believes in love at first sight, the president responded, “I do”.

The president further said that he has fallen in love only twice in his life and both times he knew “immediately”.

Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times pic.twitter.com/dCy49OBP57 — CNN (@CNN) December 27, 2022

Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter Naomi had died in a car crash in 1972. Following this, Joe Biden became a single parent raising his two sons and also juggling a political career.

Mr Biden recalled that it was his sons, Beau and Hunter, who encouraged him to propose to Jill Biden. “My boys — our boys — were young and they came in and said, 'Dad, we were talking. We think we should marry Jill,” he said.

Talking about her decision to marry Mr Biden, the first lady said that she had to make sure that the marriage worked as “they (Mr Biden's sons) had lost their mother and they had lost their sister and I knew that we had, it had, to work because I had lost so much.”

The couple also revealed their Christmas gift ideas for each other during the interview. Jill Biden shared that the president gifts her a poem every year and that “he has a book that he bought for me and every year he writes a poem”.