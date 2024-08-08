'If Trump Loses...': Biden Raises Concerns Over Peaceful Transfer Of Power

Joe Biden expressed his concern over the peaceful transfer of power after November election.

US President Joe Biden said an interview with CBS he is "not confident at all" there will be a peaceful transfer of power to Kamala Harris if Donald Trump loses November's election, according to an extract broadcast Wednesday.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden told the US network in the interview, which was due to air fully on Sunday. "He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it -- all the stuff about 'if we lose there'll be a bloodbath.'"

