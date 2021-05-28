Biden Proposes Mammoth $6 Trillion Budget To 'Reimagine' US Economy

Joe Biden said a new American economy must be rebulit (File)

President Joe Biden proposed a $6 trillion budget on Friday to fund his ambitious makeover of the economy in 2022 while driving the United States into record debt -- if he can get it past Congress.

Announcing the proposed spending, Biden said the post-pandemic United States "cannot afford to simply return to the way things were before."

"We must seize the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)