Biden Promised A Peaceful Transition Of Power But Trump Thinks Otherwise

On January 6th, the outgoing president Joe Biden condemned the Capitol attack which happened the same day in 2021.

"We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault...And we should be glad we will not see such a shameful attack again this year," Biden wrote, in an opinion post in The Washington Post.

Biden noted that the certification would proceed peacefully without the violence seen in 2021, and highlighted the contrast between that chaotic day and the orderly transition planned for this year.

However, President-elect Donald Trump does not believe so.

US President-elect Donald Trump has publicly accused President Joe Biden of intentionally making the presidential transition difficult, citing recent executive orders on climate change and other official acts taken during Biden's final weeks in office.

Trump, who is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, claimed that Biden is doing everything possible to hinder the transition process.

"Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as possible", he specifically mentioned "Lawfare" and "costly and ridiculous Executive Orders" on climate change, which he dubbed the "Green New Scam".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump reassured his supporters that these executive orders would be terminated shortly, and that his administration would prioritise "Common Sense and Strength". He also vowed to undo Biden's recent executive orders, including the ban on drilling for oil and natural gas off most of America's coastline.

Biden's decision to block new drilling off the entire East Coast, as well as California, Oregon, and Washington state, was made just two weeks before Trump's inauguration. Trump has promised to promote domestic energy production, and it remains unclear whether he will be able to reverse Biden's decision on oil drilling.

Despite Trump's claims that Biden's White House has not been cooperative during the transition, his incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles has stated that the White House has been helpful. Wiles praised White House chief of staff Jeff Zients for his professionalism and assistance in navigating the transition process.

The Trump transition team has reached agreements on matters such as background checks for incoming officials, despite some Republicans expressing concerns about the quartet of criminal cases lodged against Trump.

