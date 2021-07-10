Joe Biden Nominates Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti As US Ambassador To India

Eric Garcetti has led the country's second-largest city since 2013

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a rising star in his Democratic Party, to be ambassador to India, with which the United States has an increasingly close relationship.

Garcetti, who has led the country's second-largest city since 2013 with a focus on improving transportation and sustainability, needs confirmation from the Senate, which appears likely.

