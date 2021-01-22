Biden Names Allison Herren Lee As Chief Of US Market Regulator

Allison Herren Lee named as chief of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. President Joe Biden has named U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, a Democrat, as acting chief of the financial industry regulator, the SEC said in a statement.

"During my time as Commissioner, I have focused on climate and sustainability, and those issues will continue to be a priority for me," Herren Lee said in a statement released on Thursday.

Sources have said former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Gary Gensler, who led Biden's transition planning for financial industry oversight, would be named as head of the SEC.

