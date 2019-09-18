Joe Biden Leads Democratic Primary Of 2020 US Presidential Election: Poll

Joe Biden is leading the Democratic primary of the 2020, says poll

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is leading the Democratic primary of the 2020 presidential election, trailed by Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts in the second place, according to a national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

According to the poll, Mr Biden garnered 31 per cent support from Democratic primary voters, up from 26 per cent in July, followed by Ms Warren with 25 per cent, up 6 percentage points from two months ago.

Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont came in third with 14 per cent of support. Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ranked fourth with support rate unchanged at 7 per cent, according to the poll.

Senator Kamala Harris from California garnered 5 per cent this time round (down by 8 per cent).

In light of ideology, race and age, the results showed that Mr Biden led among moderates or conservatives, African Americans, as well as older Democratic voters, whereas Warren got overwhelming support from self-described liberals and white Democrats.

The poll was conducted between September 13-16 with a margin of error of plus and minus 4.36 per cent.

