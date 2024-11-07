Advertisement

Biden Congratulates Trump On Win, Invites Him To White House

In his call with Trump, "President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together," a White House statement said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Biden Congratulates Trump On Win, Invites Him To White House
President Joe Biden called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory on Wednesday.
Washington:

President Joe Biden called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory Wednesday and invited his Republican successor to hold a meeting in the "near future," the White House said.

In his call with Trump, "President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together," a White House statement said.

Biden also spoke with Kamala Harris and "congratulated the Vice President on her historic campaign," the statement said, adding that the president on Thursday "will address the nation to discuss the election results and the transition."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Presidential Elections 2024
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com