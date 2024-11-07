Biden Congratulates Trump On Win, Invites Him To White House

President Joe Biden called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory Wednesday and invited his Republican successor to hold a meeting in the "near future," the White House said.

In his call with Trump, "President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together," a White House statement said.

Biden also spoke with Kamala Harris and "congratulated the Vice President on her historic campaign," the statement said, adding that the president on Thursday "will address the nation to discuss the election results and the transition."

