"Shocking And Unconscionable": Biden Condemns US School Shooting

"We need Congress to act. Now," Biden said in a statement after a teenage student opened fire at a school in the Wisconsin state capital Madison, killing a teacher and student before being found dead.

US President Joe Biden condemned shooting at a school in Wisconsin on Monday.
Washington:

US President Joe Biden condemned a "shocking and unconscionable" shooting at a school in Wisconsin on Monday, saying the incident underscored yet again the need for tighter gun laws.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Joe Biden, Wisconsin Shooting, United States
