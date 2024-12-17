"Shocking And Unconscionable": Biden Condemns US School Shooting

US President Joe Biden condemned shooting at a school in Wisconsin on Monday.
Washington:
US President Joe Biden condemned a "shocking and unconscionable" shooting at a school in Wisconsin on Monday, saying the incident underscored yet again the need for tighter gun laws.
"We need Congress to act. Now," Biden said in a statement after a teenage student opened fire at a school in the Wisconsin state capital Madison, killing a teacher and student before being found dead.
