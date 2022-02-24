'World Will Hold Russia Accountable': Biden Condemns Attack On Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack on Ukraine that he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life."

In a statement issued shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Biden said he would address the US public on Thursday to outline the "consequences" for Russia, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war.

Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said shortly before 6:00am (0300 GMT) in Moscow, as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered.

He also called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.

His statement came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.