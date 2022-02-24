203 Attacks By Russia Today, Says Ukraine: 5 Latest War Developments

Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed 74 above-ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on Thursday, including 11 aerodromes, the RIA news agency reported. Ground forces, with columns of armoury, crossed into Ukraine from several directions.
Ukrainian police on Thursday said Russia had carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day, with fighting going on almost everywhere throughout Ukraine's territory. Emergency services said a Ukrainian military plane with 14 onboard crashed south of the capital. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law and broken diplomatic ties with Russia.
Ukrainian troops fought Russian forces along practically the entire border, and fierce fighting was taking place in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a military airport near Kyiv, an adviser to the presidential office said.
US President Joe Biden met with G7 allies to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia, and will later speak to the American people on a crisis that he warns will cause "catastrophic loss of life." NATO has activated its "defence plans" for allied countries. China has told Russia's foreign minister it understands Moscow's "reasonable concerns on security issues".
Oil prices have soared past $100 for the first time in more than seven years. European wheat prices also hit a record high. European stocks slump, with Germany's DAX losing 5.2 per cent, the Paris CAC 40 dropping 5.0 per cent and the Milan FTSE MIB index down by 5.1 per cent.
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an attack on Ukraine shortly before 8:30 am Indian time, saying the military operation was to defend separatists in the east from "genocide". Dozens have been reported dead on both sides.