203 Attacks By Russia Today, Says Ukraine: 5 Latest War Developments

Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed 74 above-ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on Thursday, including 11 aerodromes, the RIA news agency reported. Ground forces, with columns of armoury, crossed into Ukraine from several directions.

Ukrainian police on Thursday said Russia had carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day, with fighting going on almost everywhere throughout Ukraine's territory. Emergency services said a Ukrainian military plane with 14 onboard crashed south of the capital. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law and broken diplomatic ties with Russia.

Ukrainian troops fought Russian forces along practically the entire border, and fierce fighting was taking place in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a military airport near Kyiv, an adviser to the presidential office said.

US President Joe Biden met with G7 allies to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia, and will later speak to the American people on a crisis that he warns will cause "catastrophic loss of life." NATO has activated its "defence plans" for allied countries. China has told Russia's foreign minister it understands Moscow's "reasonable concerns on security issues".