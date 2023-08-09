Joe Biden Calls Grand Canyon One Of 'Nine' Wonders Of The World

Joe Biden also announced a new monument near the Grand Canyon. (File Photo)

US President Joe Biden made another gaffe on Tuesday when he inaccurately said that the Grand Canyon is one of the "nine" wonders of the world. He made the remark, which has now gone viral on social media, during a speech at Red Butte Airfield in Arizona, just a few miles south of the Grand Canyon. He also announced a new national monument for the US - Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument - spread across 404,700 hectare. It includes thousands of indigenous cultural sites.

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure - none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon - one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Mr Biden said.

According to Joe Biden there are 9 wonders of the world and the Grand Canyon is one of them.



The world is mocking us. pic.twitter.com/ZpTDMheeL5 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 8, 2023

Social media users were quick to point out that the widely accepted list includes seven locations, and the Grand Canyon is not part of the list. The actual wonders included are the Great Wall of China, Chichen Itza in Mexico, Petra in Jordan, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Colosseum in Italy and the Taj Mahal in India.

"According to Joe Biden there are 9 wonders of the world and the Grand Canyon is one of them," one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Well, here's the Eighth Wonder of the World; it's a Wonder that Joe Biden is still President," commented another.

The US President corrected himself, though unsuccessfully, by insisting that Grand Canyon is among the "seven" wonders of the world, according to Fox News.