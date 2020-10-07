"Forces Of Darkness...": Joe Biden Calls For Unity Ahead Of Elections

"The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down and holding us back," Biden said in a speech in Gettysburg, site of a famous US Civil War battle and inspirational second inaugural address by president Abraham Lincoln.

'Forces Of Darkness...': Joe Biden Calls For Unity Ahead Of Elections

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been attacking Trump over Covid and other issues.

Gettysburg, United States:

Democrat Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that "the forces of darkness" are dividing Americans, stressing that as president he would strive to "end the hate and fear" consuming the nation.

"The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down and holding us back," Biden said in a speech in Gettysburg, site of a famous US Civil War battle and inspirational second inaugural address by president Abraham Lincoln.

"We cannot and will not allow extremists and white supremacists to overturn the America of Lincoln and (abolitionists) Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, to overturn the America that has been a haven and a home for everyone no matter their background," he added.

Comments
TrumpBiden

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india