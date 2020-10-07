'Forces Of Darkness...': Joe Biden Calls For Unity Ahead Of Elections

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been attacking Trump over Covid and other issues.

Democrat Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that "the forces of darkness" are dividing Americans, stressing that as president he would strive to "end the hate and fear" consuming the nation.

"The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down and holding us back," Biden said in a speech in Gettysburg, site of a famous US Civil War battle and inspirational second inaugural address by president Abraham Lincoln.

"We cannot and will not allow extremists and white supremacists to overturn the America of Lincoln and (abolitionists) Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, to overturn the America that has been a haven and a home for everyone no matter their background," he added.