US President Joe Biden on Sunday landed in Britain where he will meet the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III before continuing to Lithuania for a NATO summit.

Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport north of London, an AFP journalist reported, ahead of the meetings on Monday.

