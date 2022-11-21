'There Is No One...': Jill Biden's Message For Joe Biden As He Turns 80

Jill Biden also shared a picture-perfect moment from the birthday celebration

US President Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday on November 20. To mark the special day, his wife, first lady Jill Biden posted a heartwarming note on Twitter. She has also shared a set of two pics featuring herself and Joe Biden.

In the photos, the two are seen dancing at the event. The caption attached to the pictures read, “There is no one else I would rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.”

Jill Biden also shared a picture-perfect moment from the mini-birthday celebration. Here, the US President, surrounded by his family, is seen cutting into his “favourite coconut cake.” Along with the picture, Jill Biden wrote, “ A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe [Biden]'s favourite coconut cake.”

A day before the birthday celebration, Joe Biden and his family hosted the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi Biden. Sharing a picture with the newlyweds, the First lady and US President in a joint post said, “Congratulations Naomi and Peter! We love you.”

In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine said that the Bidens usually mark the President's birthday the Wednesday before Thanksgiving but that this year will be different. Jean-Pierre added, "The family is going to be here this weekend, they'll have an opportunity to celebrate his birthday on his actual day."

Jill Biden has also organised a brunch to celebrate her husband's 80th birthday.