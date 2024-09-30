Drunk US Man Kills Friend After Talks Over Quitting Alcohol Turn Violent

A Long Island man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his friend during an altercation in the Hamptons early Saturday morning. Jeremy Allen, 43, was arrested after police discovered the body of Christopher Hahn, 43, hidden under a tarp on Allen's back patio.



According to authorities, the two drunken men were discussing their plans for a 12-step recovery programme when their conversation turned heated. Prosecutors said Allen beat Hahn for approximately six hours before ultimately stabbing him in the head and neck with a large knife.



Suffolk County prosecutor Elena Tomaro described the attack as “brutal and heinous to watch”. Allen's lawyer reported that the two men were “pounding down drinks” before the violent altercation. Allen has a history of drunk driving offences dating back to 2007, raising concerns about his conduct.



After the attack, Allen texted a local handyman for cleanup assistance. However, the handyman discovered the bloodied body and instead contacted Southampton Town Police. Southampton Town Police responded to the scene shortly before 10 am, where Christopher Hahn was pronounced dead.



Jeremy Allen was taken into custody about an hour later and was arraigned on Sunday, where he was ordered to be held without bail. He also has a pending rape case in Southampton and is currently on probation for a 2022 drunken driving conviction in Ulster County.



This incident follows another case in Ohio where a 40-year-old man was charged with murder after fatally stabbing his mother during a heated argument. The incident occurred in Green Township when Kenneth Mortimer's mother refused his request to stay overnight at their family home.



The confrontation escalated, leading Mortimer to get a knife from the kitchen and attack both his parents. Despite his mother's attempts to flee and call for help, she succumbed to her injuries, while Mortimer's father remained in serious condition at a hospital. The man fled the scene but was later apprehended by police.