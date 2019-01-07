Jellyfish Stings Thousands In Australia, Busy Beaches Closed Down

Most incidents took place in Queensland's heavily populated Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast regions.

World | | Updated: January 07, 2019 11:35 IST
The jellyfish activity forced the closure of busy beaches (Representational)


Canberra: 

Thousands of people have been stung by vast numbers of bluebottle jellyfish that have swarmed the beaches in Australia's Queensland state, officials said on Monday.

Surf Life Saving Queensland said over 2,600 people received treatment at the weekend. Bluebottle stings are painful but typically not life-threatening, reports the BBC.

Unusually strong winds pushed the jellyfish colonies close to shore.

About 13,000 stings were recorded in the past week - three times more than in the corresponding period last year.

Most incidents took place in Queensland's heavily populated Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast regions.

Bluebottle jellyfish colonies appear like blue-tinged sacs which measure up to 15 cm long. People can be stung in the water or on sand.

The jellyfish activity forced the closure of busy beaches.

