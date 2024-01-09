Epstein's Suicide Proof A Cover-Up By US Officials, Claims Brother: Report

Jeffrey Epstein's death in 2019 fueled several conspiracy theories.

I am only concerned about my brother's murder, said Jeffrey Epstein's brother when asked about the unsealing of court documents that linked several high-profile people to the disgraced financier.

"I don't know what to make out of these documents. I don't know how these lists were compiled. And I have nothing to do with that, you know, and it's not my business," Mark Epstein told a US channel. "What I am concerned about is my brother's murder," WPBF 25 quoted him as saying.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a high-security New York jail on August 10, 2019, as he awaited trial on allegations that he trafficked girls as young as 14 for sex.

Within a week of his death, a medical examiner ruled that he had killed himself, a verdict consistently disputed by Epstein's lawyers and his brother. Mark has been campaigning for more information to be made public, including video from the cell block.

"It seems like a cover-up," the 69-year-old told New York Post while listing the evidence he claims US officials are hiding.

"There appears to have been no investigation once it was ruled a suicide, they saw no reason to dig deeper. It seems like a cover up. Why can't I find his pre-hospital care report and why can't I get the 911 call?"

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal struck with the then state prosecutor.

His name hit headlines again after a New York judge began to unseal the identities of people linked in court documents to Epstein.

The documents, which contain almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, notably include former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who have not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

In Britain, police said last week there would be no investigation after Prince Andrew -- accused in the documents of groping a woman, which he denies -- was reported to police by an anti-monarchy group.

In 2019, a forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's brother said that evidence suggested the disgraced financier had not died by suicide in his jail cell but had been murdered. Michael Baden contradicted the official verdict of suicide by hanging given by officials in August, saying Epstein's injuries were "more indicative of homicidal strangulation."

He said multiple fractures found in Epstein's neck -- specifically the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage -- were "very unusual for suicide."

After Epstein's death dozens of women came forward to say they had been abused by him and several have sued his estate for damages.

His death fueled several conspiracy theories, mostly speculating that he had been murdered to stop him from revealing compromising information about some of his wealthy acquaintances.