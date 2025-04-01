Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Says She Has "4 Days To Live" After Bus Crash

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who had accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, has met with an accident that has left her with only "four days to live." The 41-year-old said she was dealing with "kidney and renal failure" after a school bus hit her car.

In a detailed Instagram post, which also included a picture of Ms Giuffre's face covered in bruises, she said: "They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology."

She claimed that her car was hit by a school bus "driving 110km(ph)" (68 mph) while it was slowing for a turn, but she did not specify the time or location of the collision. Ms Giuffre said she hoped to see her kids "one last time" before dying.

She said, "I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time," referring to her three children with her former husband Robert Giuffre. "But you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day," Ms Giuffre continued.

In her post, Ms Giuffre mentioned that it was important to remember that no matter what your car was made of, "it might as well be a tin can" when a school bus driver "comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn."

She thanked everyone "for being the wonderful people of the world and being a great part of my life."

Ms Giuffre's spokesman, Dini von Mueffling, told CNN, "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital."

She is grateful for everyone's "support and well wishes," Mueffling added.

Ms Giuffre was one of the most prominent individuals who accused Jeffrey Epstein, a serial sex offender, of trafficking her and forcing her to have sexual relations with his associates, including Prince Andrew, when she was only 17.

Known as the Duke of York, Prince Andrew repeatedly disputed the allegations. Ms Giuffre further sued Prince Andrew in 2021, alleging that he had sexually abused her. She and the prince had an out-of-court settlement the following year for an undisclosed amount.