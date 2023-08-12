Jeff Bezos Buys $68 Million Mansion On Florida's Exclusive Island

Mr Bezos is also looking at other purchases in the area, as per reports.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased a new home in Florida's "Billionaire Bunker" for reportedly $68 million. According to Fox Business, the 59-year-old, who is the world's third richest man with a net worth of $163 billion, bought the three-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion in June - a month after he proposed to Lauren Sanchez with a massive diamond ring worth an estimated $2.5 million.

The mega-mansion, located on Indian Creek Island, was built in 1965 and expanded in 1985, the outlet reported. The 9,259-square-foot house is set on a 2.8-acre lot. The man-made barrier island has its own municipality, mayor, and police force. It is also home to celebrities such as Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn, and Julio Iglesias.

The former Amazon CEO is expected to bulldoze the site and build a new mega-mansion on the beautiful waterfront plot, as per Fox News.

According to Bloomberg, the property was previously owned by Tulia Soucy de Gonzalez Gorrondona, a former hotelier and manager at MTM Star International Corp., a company with ties to Panama. Public records show that the last recorded sale before Mr Bezos was in 1982 for $1.4 million.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that Mr Bezos is also looking at other purchases in the area. The said property is for sale for $85 million and it is reportedly even larger than the lot Mr Bezos just bought. The home boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in 19,064 square feet of space.

Notably, Mr Bezos' latest real estate venture adds to his portfolio worth upward of $500 million, as per Fox News. The Amazon founder has amassed multiple homes in recent years, including in Washington DC, Beverly Hills and Maui. He also owns properties in Manhattan and Seattle as well as a ranch in Texas.