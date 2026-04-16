JD Vance Urges Pope Leo XIV To Be "Careful About Matters Of Theology"

Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic, pushed back on Pope Leo XIV's criticism of the war on Iran, saying the pontiff's remarks were not based in theological truth and that he should be "careful" with his words on the matter.

Vance on Tuesday said he admired the pope and did not mind Leo weighing in on current events, but took issue with his stance on the Middle East conflict.

The pope in a social-media post last week said God does not bless any conflict, adding "Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."

The vice president, speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia asked whether the pope's remarks applied to World War II, when American troops liberated France from Nazi Germany and freed people from concentration camps.

"How can you say that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword?" Vance said.

"In the same way that it's important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it's very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology," Vance said. "You've got to make sure it's anchored in the truth."

Vance's comments follow a broadside from President Donald Trump, who called the US-born pope "weak on crime," after the pontiff's remarks.

Trump also posted a picture depicting himself as a Christ-like figure on social media before deleting it.

The clash between the pope and president puts Vance in a difficult spot, as one of the most prominent Catholics in the country. Vance, who converted to Catholicism, is also publishing a book about his faith.

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