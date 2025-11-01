JD Vance Responds To Criticism By Recreating 'Fat JD' Meme In Halloween Post

Under fire for his recent statements regarding his wife's faith, US Vice President JD Vance attempted to divert attention by leaning into an internet joke at his own expense on the occasion of Halloween. Vance posted a selfie on social media, recreating the viral 'fat JD' meme by wearing a curly brown wig, which quickly racked up millions of views.

On Instagram, Vance posted a short video showing the full Halloween costume. In the clip, filmed at the Naval Observatory residence, Vance opens the door in a dark suit and red tie, smiling as he tells trick-or-treaters: "Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!"

The line was a callback to the "you didn't say thank you" meme before he spins under purple lights to the eerie "Twilight Zone" theme.

The White House also reposted the selfie with the caption: "Make sure you say thank you".

See The Viral Posts Here:

'This Was Funny'

As Vance's post went viral, social media users reacted in amusement, with the majority lauding the US VP for being a good sport.

"Having a VP that isn't soft is awesome," said one user, while another added: "Okay, I will give you this. This was indeed funny."

A third commented: "He did it. He actually did it. We live in the greatest time in history."

Vance first became the subject of the "fat JD" meme following a heated White House exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February earlier this year. Social media users began circulating the photoshopped images of Vance with an exaggeratedly round face, with wild, curly hair, with captions such as "you didn't say please" or "you didn't say thank you," to ridicule him.

Earlier on Friday (Oct 31), Vance addressed the criticism levelled his way for commenting about his wife Usha Vance's religion. In an irate post on X, Vance called the backlash "disgusting" and said that although he acknowledged the question about his interfaith marriage as a personal one, he was not going to avoid it being a "public figure".