Japan's Sanae Takaichi Announces Party Leadership Bid To Replace PM Suga

Sanae Takaichi, a conservative, aims to be the country's first female leader.

Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday officially announced she would run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who last week announced he would step down.

Takaichi, a conservative who aims to be the country's first female leader, will go up against former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, among others, in the September 29 race.

The winner of the vote is all but assured to be Japan's next prime minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)