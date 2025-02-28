Japanese Woman Wanted By South Korean Police For Kissing BTS Member Jin

The South Korean police has issued a summon against a woman, accused of kissing Jin, a member of the K-pop boy band, BTS, without consent, according to a BBC report. The woman, who is currently in Japan has been told to come forward for questioning on charges of sexual harassment in public places.

The incident took place in Seoul last year during the K-pop idol's first public appearance after completing mandatory 18-month military service. During the free meet and greet event, Jin hugged 1,000 fans who had won a raffle and performed songs in front of 3,000 others.

Instead of just hugging Jin, the woman appeared to have kissed his face with the visibly startled 33-year-old forced to turn his face away.

"My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft," the woman later wrote in a blog post according to the South Korean state news agency Yonhap.

The kiss angered the BTS fans, one of whom filed a criminal complaint against her, leading to the launch of an investigation by the police. As per the Songpa police station, the Japanese woman, believed to be in her 50s, has been booked and summoned already. The police station, however, refused to disclose her identity citing privacy.

BTS and Jin

The seven-member K-pop band was formed in 2013 and has become one of the world's most popular boy bands. Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, is the oldest and the first member to join the military service. All seven have been performing their military service -- which South Korea requires of all men under 30, due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

The K-pop juggernaut has been on a self-described "hiatus" since 2022. While Jin and J-hope have completed their military service, the rest of the members are expected to join the band by the end of 2025. The septet may resume their activities in 2026.