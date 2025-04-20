Japanese Singer Makes 4-Hour Round Trip To Attend College, Spends Rs 18,000 Daily

Yuzuki Nakashima, a 22-year-old pop singer and member of the popular Japanese girl group Sakurazaka46, has gained admiration for balancing her education and career. According to the South China Morning Post, Ms Nakashima wakes up at 5 am and commutes four hours daily from Tokyo to Fukuoka to attend university. Her vlog showcasing her daily journey has gone viral, earning her nearly 100,000 followers on social media.

Notably, Ms Nakashima's university is in Fukuoka, 1,000km away from her Tokyo home. Despite the distance, she flies daily to attend classes, revealing it was a lifelong dream to join this university since secondary school.

Her daily routine

Ms Nakashima's daily routine starts at 5 am with makeup, followed by a 6 am departure to Haneda Airport for her flight to Kitakyushu. She arrives at 9:30 am, takes a taxi or bus to the Fukuoka campus, and utilises commute time to study and complete homework. The one-way journey exceeds 2 hours, costing over $105 (approximately Rs 9000) daily. Given she makes a round trip daily, her total commuting cost would be around Rs 18,000.

The singer balances her career and studies by studying alone on campus, where friends treat her normally despite her fame. After classes, she flies back to Tokyo for evening training.

Remarkably, she has maintained this intense routine for four years, having previously worked part-time to fund her singing dreams. She has now completed her studies and received her diploma.

Ms Nakashima chose to keep her student life private, focusing on her group's performances, but decided to share her educational journey after graduation, considering it an important life milestone. She is now looking forward to focusing on stage performances.

"If you have a dream, no matter how difficult it seems, be brave and go for it. Every second you spend chasing your dream will become one of the most valuable memories of your life," she said.

Social media reactions

Ms Nakashima's story has sparked widespread admiration on social media, with fans praising her dedication and resilience. Many fans called her a "superwoman" for balancing school, variety shows, and live performances, with many highlighting her inner strength as a key aspect of her charm.

One user wrote, "I had no idea someone at our school worked so hard. It is tough job-hunting now, but Nakashima has inspired me not to give up."