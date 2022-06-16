Japan Airline Ditches 'Z' Logo Used As Pro-Russia Symbol

Zipair president said they are ditching logo to avoid anyone thinking they are in favour of conflict.

Japan's Zipair budget airline only launched in 2020, but an unfortunate coincidence has forced a rebrand of its logo -- the letter Z, now linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The symbol shot to controversy worldwide after being spotted on Russian tanks and military uniforms in Ukraine.

It has since appeared on cars and clothing in Russia and online and has become a sign of support for the invasion, a patriotic trend the Kremlin is keen to encourage.

Zipair president Shingo Nishida said Wednesday that the company is ditching the logo to avoid anyone mistakenly thinking his business is in favour of the bloody conflict.

"Some people might feel that way when they see it without any explanation," he told reporters, according to Kyodo News and other local media.

Zipair's new logo -- a green, black and white geometric design -- will from Saturday replace the black 'Z' currently on the tail fin of its planes, the reports said.

Zipair, a subsidiary of Japan Airlines, links Narita International Airport near Tokyo with Bangkok, Seoul, Honolulu, Singapore and Los Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)