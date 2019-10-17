Japan To Participate In US Moon Landing Plan: Report

The decision was made by the Cabinet Office's space policy committee, the news agency said.

World | | Updated: October 17, 2019 14:12 IST
Japan will officially inform the United States within this year.


TOKYO: 

Japan has decided to participate in a US plan for putting astronauts back on the moon by 2024 and the government will officially inform the United States within this year, the Kyodo News agency reported on Thursday.

The decision was made by the Cabinet Office's space policy committee, the news agency said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


