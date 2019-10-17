Japan To Participate In US Moon Landing Plan: Report

Japan will officially inform the United States within this year.

Japan has decided to participate in a US plan for putting astronauts back on the moon by 2024 and the government will officially inform the United States within this year, the Kyodo News agency reported on Thursday.

The decision was made by the Cabinet Office's space policy committee, the news agency said.

