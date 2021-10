Japan has decided to offer COVID-19 booster shots to anyone who is fully vaccinated

Japan's health ministry said it has decided to offer COVID-19 booster shots to anyone who has already received two vaccine doses, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

Japan had initially considered giving booster shots to frontline health workers and others who required priority first.



