Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory After 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Japan late on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the advisory for tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet) after the quake off Miyazaki prefecture in the Kyushu region around 21:19 pm (1219 GMT).

The USGS revised its estimate down from 6.9, adding that "there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake".

The JMA nevertheless urged the public to stay away from coastal waters.

"Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas," the agency said on X.

